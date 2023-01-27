Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Warmer Friday before extreme cold wave

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild Friday before Polar Plunge oozes in
Mild Friday before Polar Plunge oozes in 03:12

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.

fawd.png
Credit: CBS4

Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.

fr-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

At the same time snow will be ramping up in the northern and central mountains where Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in place thru Saturday afternoon. Some areas from Steamboat across Rabbit Ears Pass into Rocky Mountain National Park could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few of the highest peaks coming in up to 3 feet!

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

The Polar cold temps will be easing in over the weekend dropping temperatures on Saturday with light snow over the Denver metro area. 

na-temp-forecast-contour-only.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday temperatures across the eastern side of the state will drop big time and get even colder on Monday.

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 6:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.