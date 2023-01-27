Colorado Weather: Warmer Friday before extreme cold wave

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.

Credit: CBS4

Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.

Credit: CBS4

Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

At the same time snow will be ramping up in the northern and central mountains where Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in place thru Saturday afternoon. Some areas from Steamboat across Rabbit Ears Pass into Rocky Mountain National Park could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few of the highest peaks coming in up to 3 feet!

Credit: CBS4

The Polar cold temps will be easing in over the weekend dropping temperatures on Saturday with light snow over the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

Sunday temperatures across the eastern side of the state will drop big time and get even colder on Monday.

Credit: CBS4