Colorado Weather: Warm With More Storms For The 4th

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready to great more of the same as we push into Independence Day. The usual monsoon flow will bring up moisture from Arizona and New Mexico for another round of late day boomers with some rainfall.

There will be enough sunshine early on for temperatures to warm into the into the 90s at lower elevations with 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Scattered showers will form in the mountains starting around noon with a chance of showers and storms from Denver east after 2pm.

The current trend of warmth with afternoon storms should hold thru the middle of the week ahead. By Thursday into Saturday a strong ridge of high pressure will take over and boost temperatures across the state to even warmer highs.

This ridge will also slow divert the summer monsoon for a bit allowing for a drying trend to take over for a few days.