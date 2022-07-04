Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Warm With More Storms For The 4th

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Early Sun With Afternoon And Evening Storms For The 4th
Early Sun With Afternoon And Evening Storms For The 4th 02:16

DENVER(CBS)-  Get ready to great more of the same as we push into Independence Day. The usual monsoon flow will bring up moisture from Arizona and New Mexico for another round of late day boomers with some rainfall.

There will be enough sunshine early on for temperatures to warm into the into the 90s at lower elevations with 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Scattered showers will form in the mountains starting around noon with a chance of showers and storms from Denver east after 2pm.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

The current trend of warmth with afternoon storms should hold thru the middle of the week ahead. By Thursday into Saturday a strong ridge of high pressure will take over and boost temperatures across the state to even warmer highs.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

 This ridge will also slow divert the summer monsoon for a bit allowing for a drying trend to take over for a few days.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 3, 2022 / 8:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.