Colorado Weather: Toasty Tuesday temps set to sizzle

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

The hottest temps of the year so far set to toast Tuesday
The hottest temps of the year so far set to toast Tuesday 03:33

Monday delivered the only the second 90 degree in Denver with a high of 92 at Denver International Airport. The only other 90 degree day was 92 reached on June 27th.

A hot ridge of high pressure is bringing the heat over the Rockies. This heatwave will last for the entire week with a string of Denver 90s!

Denver is looking at 95 for the forecast high on Tuesday. This will make it the hottest day of the year so far. 

But, take a look at southern Colorado. Pueblo may make it to 102 degrees! Whew! If you want to cool off head to the mountains for 70s and 80s. The Western Slope will also be sizzling with lots of temps in the 90s.  

There may be a few late day showers or thunderstorms in southern and southwestern areas of the state on Tuesday. Most of eastern Colorado will have a few afternoon clouds with no severe storms expected statewide.

The hot temperatures hold on statewide for Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be a slight drop in temps by Friday into the weekend. With a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms developing.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:40 PM

