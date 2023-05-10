Colorado Weather: Thunderstorms will bring more large hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes on Wednesday

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado or two. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also expected and the day has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

CBS

For the first time this year, the Denver metro area is under an "enhanced risk" of sever weather. That is level 3 on a 5 level scale and is usually the highest threat of severe weather experienced in Colorado. Large hail is probably the greatest threat on Wednesday but damaging straight line wind and a couple of tornadoes are also possible. The hail on Wednesday could be at least as large as the hail that caused damage north of Denver Tuesday evening.

CBS

On a larger scale, there is a threat for severe weather virtually everywhere east of the Continental Divide in Colorado. And while thunderstorms often move east of the urban corridor by late evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late night hours.

CBS

Meanwhile, the storm system that will trigger the severe weather will also bring snow to Colorado's higher mountains starting Wednesday. The heaviest snow will wait until late Wednesday night and continue at times through Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 12 a.m. Thursday until 12 a.m. Friday for all areas above 9,500 feet west of Vail Pass for up to 10 inches of snow. There is no advisory for Summit County but at least 4-6 inches of snow is expected over the higher peaks and passes. It will be enough snow to cause winter driving conditions on higher roads in the high country.

CBS

Looking ahead to Thursday, more rain is in the forecast for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather is not expected. However, the rain could be heavy enough to produce flooding especially across northern Colorado where a Flood Watch has been issued from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

CBS

Temperatures will also turn cooler for the end of the week with the Denver area struggling to reach 60 degrees on Thursday and then staying the lower 60s for high temperatures on Friday and Saturday. 50s seem more likely for Mother's Day and ¡Viva! Streets Denver on Sunday with a 40% chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.