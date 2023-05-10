Watch CBS News
Local News

Overnight hailstorm causes damage in parts of Colorado's Front Range

By CBSColorado.com Staff, Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Thunderstorms mostly north of Denver Tuesday evening caused large hail in parts of Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties. Damage was reported in Longmont, Erie, Johnstown and Firestone.

img-2261.jpg
CBS

Some cars in Erie had major hail damage, including shattered windshields and damaged exteriors.

img-2260.jpg
CBS

The hail piled up so high in some places that residents had to shovel it out of their driveways. In total, more than a dozen reports of hail at least 1 inch in diameter were reported Tuesday. And some hail stones were as large as 2 inches in diameter.

hail-map.png
Each blue do represents a location where hail at least 1 inch in diameter was reported on the evening of Tuesday, May 9, 2023 along the Front Range. CBS

More large and damaging hail is possible on Wednesday. It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for more severe weather.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.