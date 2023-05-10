Overnight hailstorm causes damage in parts of Colorado's Front Range
Thunderstorms mostly north of Denver Tuesday evening caused large hail in parts of Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties. Damage was reported in Longmont, Erie, Johnstown and Firestone.
Some cars in Erie had major hail damage, including shattered windshields and damaged exteriors.
The hail piled up so high in some places that residents had to shovel it out of their driveways. In total, more than a dozen reports of hail at least 1 inch in diameter were reported Tuesday. And some hail stones were as large as 2 inches in diameter.
More large and damaging hail is possible on Wednesday. It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for more severe weather.
