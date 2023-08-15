Colorado weather: Temperatures return to the 90s

Colorado weather: Tracking the return of summer heat for next week

After a mild start to the week the summer heat returns today with temperatures climbing into the 90s. The normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees.

In comparison to last year, by August 14 we had 51 days in the 90s, so far this year we have had 19 days in the 90s, but more are on the way this week! Tomorrow looks to be even hotter in the mid-90s and we will stay in the 90s through the weekend.

We are expecting another round of showers and storms in southwest Colorado this afternoon/evening. No severe weather is expected and it should stay sunny and dry in the Denver metro area.

The moisture is much needed in southwest Colorado where they have abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions.

There's a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms for the Front Range on Friday into the weekend.

