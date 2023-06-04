Colorado Weather: Soaking June rains stay for Sunday

More soaking rains for the rest of the weekend

A super soaking weather pattern is locked in for the the weekend and beyond. A Utah low and South Dakota high are helping to pull up sub-tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into the eastern side of the Rockies.

24 hour rainfall around the area has ranged from over a quarter of an inch all the way up to an inch in a half on Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday more rain will be pumping into eastern Colorado with an upslope keep things cool. There may also, be areas of fog forming with the rain for Sunday morning.

By afternoon, more showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to build up on Sunday. With a better chance for late storms in the mountains.

If you are going to the Nuggets/Heat outdoor watch party downtown be sure and take your rain gear and warmer clothing. There are chances for passing showers and thunderstorms thru the entire game.

