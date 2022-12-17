Colorado weather: mostly sunny to start the weekend
Today, will be a couple of degrees warmer compared to yesterday with daytime highs in the upper 30s throughout the front range. It will be mostly sunny and dry.
Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies and it will be chilly with lows in the teens here in the metro area.
Tomorrow, will be slightly warmer by a couple of degrees. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds.
Daytime highs will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Late Wednesday we have a chance to see light snow. By Thursday daytime highs will only be in the teens as arctic air moves in.
