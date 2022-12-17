Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: mostly sunny to start the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: mostly sunny and dry this weekend
Colorado weather: mostly sunny and dry this weekend 02:06

Today, will be a couple of degrees warmer compared to yesterday with daytime highs in the upper 30s throughout the front range. It will be mostly sunny and dry. 

Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies and it will be chilly with lows in the teens here in the metro area. 

Tomorrow, will be slightly warmer by a couple of degrees. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds. 

Daytime highs will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Late Wednesday we have a chance to see light snow. By Thursday daytime highs will only be in the teens as arctic air moves in. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:37 AM

