Colorado Weather: Mild temps with late day storms everyday

By Dave Aguilera

Pattern of late day chances for showers and t-storms for the week
Pattern of late day chances for showers and t-storms for the week

Our new week should kick off with more mild temperatures and a few late day showers and thunderstorms. Moisture is still flowing in from the southwest and with the heating of the day there will be a few convective storms that build up. Monday will start out with mostly sunny skies across the state.

Credit: CBS4

By afternoon, there is a chance for the t-showers across the central mountains and northeastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the state will be above normal for this time of year. With 70s and 80s over the eastern plains. 50s and 60s in the mountains and 70s out west.

Credit: CBS4
Credit: CBS4

There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms every day this week. With some of the storms on Tuesday having a moderate chance of being severe with hail and strong winds.

Credit: CBS4
First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:15 PM

