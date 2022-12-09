Colorado weather: mild weekend before snow and cold return early next week

To wrap up your work week we will have mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s. Today we will have breezy conditions in the mountains, foothills, and plains. The wind will pick up this afternoon in the mountains with gusts 45 to 55 miles per hour, along the foothills we could see gusts 35 to 45 miles per hour and on the plains we could see gusts 25 to 35 miles per hour.

We have a red flag warning in place for southeast Colorado from noon through 6pm. Relative humidity will be less than 13 percent and we could see wind gusts up to 35 mph.

This weekend looks beautiful! Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies and daytime highs will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be above normal with daytime highs in the upper 50s. If you are heading to the Broncos game on Sunday afternoon the weather should be very nice for December. At kickoff we are expecting 57 degrees and by the end of the fourth quarter it will drop into the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be another mild day with partly sunny skies along the front range. Monday night into Tuesday snow and cold will move into the metro area. Temperatures will drop well below normal with daytime highs only in the 20s and 30s through Friday. Snow will be likely in the mountains, and for the metro area.