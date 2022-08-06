Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Landspout Tornado touches down at DIA

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Tornado, flash floods and record highs
Tornado, flash floods and record highs 03:21

DENVER(CBS)- It was a wild day of weather for the Denver metro area. Just after breaking the all-time record high at Denver International Airport a quickly forming thunderstorm produces a landspout tornado. Colorado Weather: Denver breaks 145 year old heat record

youreport2.png
Credit: Chris Rozoff

The tornado touched down on the west side of DIA property and only lasted for about 7 minutes.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

The storm came together as a strong outflow wind boundary produced by mountain thunderstorms blew into monsoon moisture pushing northward from the Palmer Ridge.

kcnc-weather4.png
Credit: CBS4

No damage was reported with strong storm system.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.