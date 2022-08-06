Colorado Weather: Landspout Tornado touches down at DIA

DENVER(CBS)- It was a wild day of weather for the Denver metro area. Just after breaking the all-time record high at Denver International Airport a quickly forming thunderstorm produces a landspout tornado. Colorado Weather: Denver breaks 145 year old heat record

Credit: Chris Rozoff

The tornado touched down on the west side of DIA property and only lasted for about 7 minutes.

Credit: CBS4

The storm came together as a strong outflow wind boundary produced by mountain thunderstorms blew into monsoon moisture pushing northward from the Palmer Ridge.

Credit: CBS4

No damage was reported with strong storm system.