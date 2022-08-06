Colorado Weather: Denver breaks 145 year old heat record

DENVER(CBS)- Our big thermal ridge of high pressure surged enough on Friday to break a 145 year old record high for Denver! Before an afternoon surge of monsoon moisture pushed in with afternoon thunderstorms and a landspout tornado the temperature managed to hit 101 degrees at DIA.

Credit: CBS4

Denver was not the only hot spot in the state. Both Greeley and Fort Collins zoomed into the triple digits. Other super hot areas were Wray, Lamar and La Junta. Not to be outdone Pueblo also, had a record high of 102 degrees Friday.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be a little cooler and closer to an average August day on Saturday.