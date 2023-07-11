Colorado weather: Highs in the 90s continue

Colorado weather: Hottest temperatures of the year so far on the way!

Colorado weather: Hottest temperatures of the year so far on the way!

Temperatures are heating up today! It will likely be our hottest day of the year so far, with highs in the mid-90s with triple digit heat expected in Pueblo and La Junta.

There is a chance with the heat of the day we could see a few showers and thunderstorms in the southern mountains, but we are not expecting any severe weather and the Denver metro area will stay dry.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that is building over the southwest and Rocky Mountain Region, temperatures will stay above normal through the end of the week.

This weekend will be "cooler" with daytime highs in the 80s with a better chance for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

