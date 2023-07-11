Police share warning about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars

The hottest day of the year so far is expected on Colorado's Front Range on Tuesday, and one police department is sending a warning about keeping pets safe in the heat.

The Westminster Police Department in a Facebook post shared more information about the dangers of leaving pets in cars on days like this.

jennyfdowning / Getty Images

On Monday evening an officer in the city's animal management division parked their car in a gym parking lot at around 5:15 p.m. There was no animal inside. Monday was also very hot, and after an hour and a half the indoor temperature in the car was 143 degrees. That's obviously way too hot for pets survive for long. Dogs can also suffer brain damage from the heat in a very short time.

"It's too hot for your animals to be left in the car. Leave them home where they are safe and more comfortable," Westminster Police Department wrote.

Veterinarians say even at 84 degrees outside the temperature in a parked car could get to 120 degrees in just a half hour. Cracking the windows has little effect.

According to state law, if you see a child or pet in a hot car, you have to first check to see if you can find the owner of the vehicle. Then you have to contact law enforcement to see if they can help. If there isn't a fast enough response, then you can break the window of that car to help get the child or pet out. If a dog gets overcome by the heat immediately soak the pup with water and get veterinary care.