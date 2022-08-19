Colorado Weather: With five weeks left of summer, some mountain areas get a taste of fall this weekend

A weak summer cold front on Friday will drop temperatures for the weekend and bring a chance for rain.

For Denver and the Front Range, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be 5-10 degrees cooler compared to Thursday when the city reached 90 degrees.

There will still be a few 90s in southern Colorado on Friday but most of the state will be at least a few degrees cooler than normal thanks to the cold front that arrived Friday morning.

CBS

The front will also bring a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms back to much of the state. The best chance will be in the mountains but a brief period of rain is also possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins late in the day.

CBS

Looking ahead to Saturday, the chance for rain in the metro area is better than Friday and temperatures will drop another 5-10 degrees. That means many neighborhoods will stay in the 70s but 80 degrees is possible.

CBS

Meanwhile some mountain towns like Leadville will stay in the 50s providing an early taste of fall for residents and visitors to those areas this weekend. Those same towns could drop into the upper 30s early Sunday morning!

CBS

And speaking of Sunday, the chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms will continue with temperatures warming a bit more compared to Saturday. Continued changes for daily thunderstorms should continue for at least the next 7-10 days.