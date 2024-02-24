Colorado Weather: Fire danger and snow storm next few days

Colorado is getting set to be hit with a bout of fire and ice! With a day of high, wind induced fire danger along the Front Range and a blast of heavy, deep snow heading for the mountains early next week.

Sunday will be warm, dry and windy, as our late February warming trend continues on. The combination of low humidity levels and unseasonably warm temperatures are locked in through Monday. Highs over the eastern plains will rise into the 60s and 70s to finish out the weekend. The warm temperatures are brought on by strong westerly, chinook winds.

With winds expected to gust as high as 35 mph in the Denver metro area and 60 to 70 mph in the Front Range Foothills a Red Flag Warning has been posted for the Denver Metro Area and the I-25 corridor south to Trinidad from 11am to 6pm Sunday. This also, includes a big chunk of the southeastern plains.

The mountains will be dry and windy on Sunday with a colder change beginning on Monday into Tuesday. This next system will provide heavy snow in the mountains along with some accumulating snow for Denver on Tuesday of next week.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in place for the northern and western mountains of the state. Some spots may see 1 to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday night. with significant travel impacts consisting of snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts could peak at 50 to 65 mph for the northern and central mountains. In the southwestern mountains some winds may top out around 70 to 80 mph!

The cold front will bring cooler temperature for the Denver Metro Area Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. At this point it looks like amounts may be in the 1 to 3 inch range. This may change as we get closer to Monday.