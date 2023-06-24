Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Finally a storm free forecast for the weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Prolonged drying and warming trend taking over for several days
Prolonged drying and warming trend taking over for several days 03:43

Colorado will finally get a break from the rainy and severe storms of the last several days. After going thru the wettest June so far we have a drying and warming trend setting up.

Water vapor imagery on the GOES-16 satellite shows a plume of dry air shooting into the southern and central Rockies. Colorado is a target for the drier and warmer pattern starting this weekend and running into the middle of next week.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

Statewide we are looking at clear sunny skies on Saturday.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds along the Front Range.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s over the eastern plains both Saturday and Sunday. Mountains will be in the 70s with 80s on the Western Slope. 

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

If you are going to Denver's Pride Parade on Sunday conditions will cooperate for a nice morning. Temps will be in the 60s to start and finish in the low 70s.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

The Denver metro area will pop into the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday may be Denver's first 90 degree day of the year. 

extended-am.png
Credit: CBS4

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms for the Mile High City area will be on Thursday of next week.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 9:56 AM

