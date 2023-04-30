Colorado Weather: Dry and mild with more t-storms next week
What a way to kick-off the last weekend of April! The high for Downtown Denver and at Denver International Airport zoomed up to 73 degrees on Saturday. That's almost ten degrees above normal for this time of year!
That will just be the beginning of a warming stretch that should last well into next week. The pattern also, has a deep low pressure trough over the east coast and another off the west coast. This is creating what is known as an "Omega Block". Keeping the ridge locked in place for several days.
Sunday will be mild mannered as well. Temperatures may drop a few degrees but, stay well above normal.
There may be a few more afternoon clouds statewide building in. There could be a few sprinkles across the Front Range but, most will stay dry.
The "Omega Block" will remain in place thru the end of next week. Keeping temperature mild. There will be more moisture getting caught in the flow starting on Tuesday.
This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday right on into the start of next weekend.
for more features.