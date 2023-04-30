Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Dry and mild with more t-storms next week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild mannered pattern will take us into May
Mild mannered pattern will take us into May 03:54

What a way to kick-off the last weekend of April! The high for Downtown Denver and at Denver International Airport zoomed up to 73 degrees on Saturday. That's almost ten degrees above normal for this time of year!

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

That will just be the beginning of a warming stretch that should last well into next week. The pattern also, has a deep low pressure trough over the east coast and another off the west coast. This is creating what is known as an "Omega Block". Keeping the ridge locked in place for several days.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday will be mild mannered as well. Temperatures may drop a few degrees but, stay well above normal.

fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

 There may be a few more afternoon clouds statewide building in. There could be a few sprinkles across the Front Range but, most will stay dry.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

The "Omega Block" will remain in place thru the end of next week. Keeping temperature mild. There will be more moisture getting caught in the flow starting on Tuesday.

day-12.png
Credit: CBS4

 This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday right on into the start of next weekend.

extended-pm.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg



First published on April 29, 2023 / 8:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

