Colorado Weather: Cool and sunny St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day! We have the luck of the Irish to finish out the week. Lots of Friday sunshine with cool temperatures expected.

Credit: CBS4

There is a bit of cloudiness expected in the central mountains where there may be a few snow flurries. Better chance for snow in the southern mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Highs over the Front Range and adjacent plains will be in the 40s an 30s.

Credit: CBS4

Mountains will be in the 30s along with 40s and 30s on the western slope.

Credit: CBS4

The weekend will see a gradual warming trend for both Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday Denver should be back to near 50 degrees. For the first few days of Spring we are looking at mid 50s to near 60 Monday thru Wednesday. A few rain showers may get back into the picture by the middle of next week.

Credit: CBS4