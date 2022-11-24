Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.

A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.

After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.

Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.

Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!