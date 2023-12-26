Colorado weather: Blizzard Warning issued for areas south and east of Denver

Our two storms over the holiday weekend have merged into on big winter storm centered over Nebraska! This is creating blizzard conditions for Colorado and 4 other states from the Rockies into the Great Plains.

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Blizzard or Blizzard-like conditions spreading all day from Castle Rock and Parker out across Colorado's Eastern Plains to Kansas and Nebraska.

The Blizzard Warning is south and east of the Denver metro area and includes parts of 5 states including Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota thru 5am on Wednesday morning.

A Blizzard Warning is posted not necessarily for the depth of snow but, more for the wind and visibility. If for a duration of 3 hours or longer visibility is expected to be less than 1/4 mile or whiteout conditions along with sustained winds or gusts of 35 mph.

Travel is strongly discouraged with this storm. The warning led to a full closure of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado on Tuesday morning.