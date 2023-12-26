Interstate 70 closed on Colorado's Eastern Plains due blizzard warning, dangerous driving

Blizzard Warning south and east of the Denver Metro Area

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed from Airpark Road on the eastern edge of the Denver metro area to the Colorado-Kansas border due to blizzard conditions. The interstate is also closed westbound from the Kansas line to Deer Trail in Arapahoe County.

The city is not included in a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service but conditions are projected to be windy in Denver.

A large winter storm on Tuesday morning is affecting Colorado's Eastern Plains as well as parts of Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said the blizzard conditions could continue through the end of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

In addition to I-70, Highway 36 leading from Byers to the Kansas line was also closed Tuesday morning. To see the latest closures, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation's cotrip.org website.