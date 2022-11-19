Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: A frigid night before weekend warming

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Frigid Friday night before gradual weekend warm up
Frigid Friday night before gradual weekend warm up 03:05

DENVER(CBS)-  After Thursday nights blast of snow skies cleared out quickly by mid-day on Friday. With the clear skies temps will take a deep dive before a weekend warm up. Friday's high temps only made it into the 20s for most of eastern Colorado.

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Friday night will see bitter cold again for most areas with Radiational Cooling taking over. Any bit of heat we gained with the afternoon sunshine will be lost as heat radiates back into space.

radiational-cooling.png
Credit: CBS4

This will send temperatures down into the single digits around the Front Range.

fr-tonight-lows.png
Credit: CBS4

A few spots will drop below zero in the mountain valleys and a few spots on the plains.

co-tonight-lows.png
Credit: CBS4

Starting on Saturday a warming ridge of high pressure will work into the area and bring in a mild pattern thru Tuesday.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs on Saturday will get back into the 40s for many lower elevations and even warmer than that on Sunday.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
