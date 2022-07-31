Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: A better chance for thunderstorms Sunday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Better chances for thunderstorms on Sunday
Better chances for thunderstorms on Sunday 03:31

DENVER(CBS)-  More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. 

kcnc-weather.png

This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.

co-futurecast-dave.png

Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. 

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-day-3-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 30, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.