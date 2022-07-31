Colorado Weather: A better chance for thunderstorms Sunday

DENVER(CBS)- More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday.

This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.

Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.