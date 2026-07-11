Colorado water park evacuated after threat

Swimmers at a metro Denver water park were asked to leave the establishment shortly after noon Saturday. The park is closing for the day and its property will be searched by police.

Cmdr. Jason Schlenker of the Federal Heights Police Department told CBS Colorado the department is investigating an unverified bomb threat at Water World located at 88th Avenue and Pecos Street.

"Out of an abundance of caution, everyone inside the park is being asked to evacuate the immediate area," the police department stated in a social media post. "A reunification point has been established at Camenisch Park for parents. Please avoid the area while the Federal Heights Police Department and assisting agencies investigate further."

Water World stated on social media that "[a]n emergency had been reported, and out of an abundance of caution, we did ask guest (sic) to exit the property."

Water World opened at its current location in 1979. It was scheduled to open a new section called Sunshine Canyon on Thursday.