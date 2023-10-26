Colorado voters encouraged to cast ballot early for National Vote Early Day on Thursday

Thursday is National Early Voting Day and election officials in Aurora wants your ballots early

Thursday is National Early Voting Day and election officials in Aurora wants your ballots early

Thursday is National Early Voting Day and election officials in Aurora wants your ballots early

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold encouraged voters to return their ballots by mail in celebration of National Vote Early Day, a nonpartisan day of awareness about the tools that allow Americans to vote early.

The nationwide movement began in 2019 to encourage people to vote early or register to vote. Local election leaders say returning your ballot early means you won't miss your opportunity to vote.

A voter drops off a ballot in Denver. CBS

"Colorado's elections are the most accessible elections in the nation," said Griswold in a statement. "With tools like Vote-by-Mail for All, ballot tracking, and the ability to return your ballot by mail, at a drop box, or at a voting center, I hope Coloradans across the state will join me in celebrating National Vote Early Day."

In Aurora, election officials are urging voters to turn in their ballots early this year. As of last week, more than 468,000 people in Arapahoe County are registered to vote. This year, they're working for a higher voter turnout.

Local election leaders want to let people know the importance of voting in an odd-year election.

"It's also when you're electing your school board members or your city council members or other special districts - HOAs can be a part of that as well - so these are the people that are making a big impact on your life locally and it's very important that you vote, these are the people that will decide what businesses get to go in, what gets built, where schools may go," said Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum.

Amanda Gonzalez, Jefferson County's clerk, emphasized that votes cast in coordinated elections pack a bigger punch than in general elections, "Your ballot will be one ballot among thousands or even hundreds, not millions. These contests are decided by much smaller margins so your vote may be the deciding vote."

About 50% of all ballots returned are received in the last two days of an election cycle, often leading to late nights for election workers and candidates.

"If you want to go to bed with a good idea of which candidates and issues are going to win, get your ballot in early," said Douglas County Clerk Sheri Davis.

"A voter who forgets to sign their ballot or has any other signature discrepancy only has eight days after the election to resolve it," Denver's Clerk Paul López said. "Having that ballot in well beforehand gives those voters more time for us to notify them, and for them to respond."

In-person voting centers open on Monday, Oct. 30. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. Voters in Colorado can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in ".gov" are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select "Contact my County Clerk" to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

October 30 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

October 31-November 7 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

Register to vote or update their voter registration

Find their local County Clerk

Find their closest drop box or voting center

Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax

Learn about Colorado's secure election processes

Find accurate election information