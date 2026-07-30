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Colorado volunteers dedicate time to clean up trash along Clear Creek Corridor in Golden

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Volunteers dedicate their time twice a week to clean up the Clear Creek Corridor in Golden. The city of Golden says the volunteers meet every Monday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. 

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The City of Golden said volunteers meet every Monday and Thursday between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clean up trash along Clear Creek Corridor. CBS

Volunteers say they are happy to do their part in keeping the corridor clean, but people who use the area should be picking up their trash as they go. Each volunteer was asked to wear appropriate clothing, including pants, long-sleeved shirts, and closed-toed shoes. They are provided with tools, including a safety vest, gloves, bags, buckets, and trash pickers. 

One volunteer says giving back is a great way to start her morning.

"Honestly, I really wanted to get up and start my day with making my community better," Alyson Prince, a volunteer, said. 

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Volunteers dedicate their time twice a week to clean up the Clear Creek Corridor in Golden.  CBS

Interested volunteers can check in at the Golden National History Museum on Monday and Thursday around 7 a.m. or sign up online.

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