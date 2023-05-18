U.S. Forest Service warns of difficult travel spots in mountains due to melting snow

The U.S. Forest Service is warning outdoor enthusiasts of the state being in the midst of a meltdown, but it's happening later than normal.

That means travel is difficult in many spots in the mountains as visitors should be aware of running into melting snow, which can cause road closures.

The service says there's a higher than usual chance this spring of encountering roads and trails that are damaged or impassable.

U.S. Forest Service advises to always check trail conditions before venturing out.