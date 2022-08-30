Colorado treasurer wants schools to claim $3 million in unclaimed property
Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants schools to claim $3 million cash in unclaimed property. According to the treasurer, schools often lose track of property and payments, gift certificates, tax refunds, unpaid wages or uncashed checks.
"Back-to-school time is a perfect opportunity to conduct an unclaimed money search for your favorite schools, from nursery schools to colleges, both public and private. We're always happy to reunite funds with our school systems so they can be put to use to help serve our students" Dave Young, Colorado State Treasurer, former K-12 educator, and former President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators said in a statement. "It only takes 30 seconds to check colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to see if your schools have money waiting to be claimed."
Top Ten Schools With Unclaimed Property
Aurora Public Schools
Colorado School of Mines
Colorado Springs School District
Colorado State University
Denver Public Schools
John Neumann Catholic School
Logan School for Creative Learning
Metropolitan State University Denver
University of Colorado
University of Denver
Last year, the Great Colorado Payback returned nearly $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through the Unclaimed Property Division.
"This year, the Great Colorado Payback has sent 770 notices to schools and universities across the state. If your school received a notice, reach out to us, and we'll help reunite you with your unclaimed property," said Bianca Gardelli, Director of Unclaimed Property, in a statement.
The Colorado State Treasurer "currently maintains a list of over 1.7 million names of individuals, as well as schools, for whom property is available, including over $960 million in cold, hard cash."
for more features.