Colorado treasurer wants schools to claim $3 million in unclaimed property

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants schools to claim $3 million cash in unclaimed property. According to the treasurer, schools often lose track of property and payments, gift certificates, tax refunds, unpaid wages or uncashed checks.

"Back-to-school time is a perfect opportunity to conduct an unclaimed money search for your favorite schools, from nursery schools to colleges, both public and private. We're always happy to reunite funds with our school systems so they can be put to use to help serve our students" Dave Young, Colorado State Treasurer, former K-12 educator, and former President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators said in a statement. "It only takes 30 seconds to check colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to see if your schools have money waiting to be claimed."

Top Ten Schools With Unclaimed Property

Aurora Public Schools

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado Springs School District

Colorado State University

Denver Public Schools

John Neumann Catholic School

Logan School for Creative Learning

Metropolitan State University Denver

University of Colorado

University of Denver

Last year, the Great Colorado Payback returned nearly $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through the Unclaimed Property Division.

"This year, the Great Colorado Payback has sent 770 notices to schools and universities across the state. If your school received a notice, reach out to us, and we'll help reunite you with your unclaimed property," said Bianca Gardelli, Director of Unclaimed Property, in a statement.

The Colorado State Treasurer "currently maintains a list of over 1.7 million names of individuals, as well as schools, for whom property is available, including over $960 million in cold, hard cash."