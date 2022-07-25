CDOT launches initiative to increase safety, awareness for motorcyclists

More motorcyclists on the road, unfortunately, means more motorcycle deaths around the state.

"Well, we are in the height of the summer riding season," said Sam Cole, the traffic safety manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation. "We've seen a six percent increase in the number of motorcyclists killed on our roadways this year. We're close to 80 motorcycle deaths so far this year."

While motorcyclists only account for about 3% of vehicles on the roadways, they represent 20% of deaths on the streets. Last year 137 riders were killed on Colorado roads. The most motorcycle fatalities took place in El Paso and Jefferson counties, and Denver also had its fair share.

That is why CDOT is launching its new safety campaign "Look Twice," with hopes of reminding drivers of those motorcyclists on the road.

"We're placing signage on the exit arms, in various parking lots in the Denver metro area, in some of the more congested areas of Denver to try to raise awareness on the spot," Cole said.

CDOT hopes , by putting up this signage, drivers will pay more attention as they pull out of parking lots and onto roadways, to not only look for cars, but also to look for motorcycles, scooters and pedestrians.

"I think that on-the-spot reminder will be a big help in training drivers to always look for motorcycles," he said.

With so many people on our roads, Cole said it's the responsibility of both drivers and motorcyclists to not only follow the rules, but to keep each other safe.

"We're hoping, with drivers and riders starting to practice more safety, we will then bring down the number of crashes involving motorcycles in the state," Cole said.

The new signs can be found at the following local participating parking lots: