Colorado Department of Transportation begins mudslide cleanup, expect delays on Highway 550

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect lengthy delays this week as crews clean up the remains of a mudslide in Red Mountain Pass.

Crews work to clear mudslide that covered Highway 550 on Friday Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT will begin clearing operations on U.S. Highway 550 on Monday, July 25. They said the area five miles north of Silverton near the Chattanooga Curve has a significant amount of mud, rock and debris left on the shoulders of the highway.

The debris is from a mudslide that covered the highway on the south side of Red Mountain Pass on Friday. It took more than five hours for crews to clear the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 550.

CDOT travel alert for Highway 550 mudslide cleanup Colorado Department of Transportation

Cleanup will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. CDOT says drivers should expect full stops and alternating traffic and encouraged everyone to watch for flaggers and signs signaling closures or lane shifts. Delays are expected to last 15-30 minutes on average, and drivers should plan for extra time.