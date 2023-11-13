Colorado transportation crews will close Wolf Creek Pass Tuesday to install avalanche mitigation equipment

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will close Wolf Creek Pass on Tuesday morning during avalanche mitigation equipment installation. Portions of US Highway 160 and CO Highway 145 will be closed during "safety-critical helicopter operations in preparation for the upcoming winter season."

Wolf Creek Pass will close for about two hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CDOT said the closure is to allow for helicopter operations and preparations of avalanche mitigation equipment above the highway.

In preparation for the upcoming winter season, CDOT crews prepare and place avalanche mitigation equipment above the highway on multiple southwest Colorado mountain corridors. CDOT

In addition to Wolf Creek Pass, CDOT will implement 30-minute closures on CO Highway 145 between Telluride and Rico for most of Tuesday afternoon beginning at noon.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Traffic Impacts

US 160 Wolf Creek Pass (between South Fork and Pagosa Springs):

Both eastbound and westbound motorists will encounter full stops and a lengthy delay of up to two hours. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

• West closure point: Treasure Falls (MP 157), 13 miles east of Pagosa Springs

• East closure point: Wolf Creek Pass Ski Area (MP 167), 19 miles west of South Fork

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass (between Telluride and Rico):

Both southbound and northbound motorists will encounter full stops and intermittent 30-minute delays between 12 noon and 3:00 p.m. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

• South closure point: Forest Service Road 423 (MP 49), 2 miles north of Rico

• North closure points: Travelers may encounter two closures, one three miles north of Rico (MP 50) or one near Trout Lake (MP 61)

