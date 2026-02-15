Colorado transplant program offers new hope through national kidney voucher system

A groundbreaking transplant program in Denver is giving families new flexibility and new hope when it comes to kidney donation.

The AdventHealth Transplant Institute at Porter is participating in a national voucher system that allows living donors to give a kidney now and help a loved one receive one later.

The approach, made possible through the National Kidney Registry, is changing how families navigate the transplant process.

When Dannie Turner learned he needed a kidney transplant, his wife, Sherry, immediately wanted to donate. There was just one problem: she wasn't a compatible match.

Through the National Kidney Registry's voucher program, Sherry was able to donate her kidney to someone else in need. In return, Dannie received a voucher guaranteeing him priority access to a compatible kidney through the registry when the time came.

Dannie Turner and his wife, Sherry, are seen in an undated photo. Turner family

The program allows living donors to give at a time that works best for them without having to wait until their loved one becomes critically ill. Donors also don't need to be a direct match to make a life-saving impact.

Here's how it works: a donor provides a kidney to someone in the National Kidney Registry pool. In exchange, their intended recipient receives a voucher — essentially a priority pass — ensuring access to a compatible kidney when needed.

For Dannie, the gesture meant everything.

"It made me feel like I was really loved and that she was willing to sacrifice that much to save me," he said.

Now, after a successful transplant, Dannie says life feels normal again.

"It's been great; no more dialysis, back to a normal life," Sherry said.

There are two types of vouchers available through the program. A short-term, or standard voucher, is designed for recipients expected to need a transplant within about a year. A long-term, or family voucher, allows donors to protect up to five family members.

The first eligible family member who needs a kidney can activate the benefit.