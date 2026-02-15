Colorado transplant program offers new hope through national kidney voucher system
A groundbreaking transplant program in Denver is giving families new flexibility and new hope when it comes to kidney donation.
The AdventHealth Transplant Institute at Porter is participating in a national voucher system that allows living donors to give a kidney now and help a loved one receive one later.
The approach, made possible through the National Kidney Registry, is changing how families navigate the transplant process.
When Dannie Turner learned he needed a kidney transplant, his wife, Sherry, immediately wanted to donate. There was just one problem: she wasn't a compatible match.
Through the National Kidney Registry's voucher program, Sherry was able to donate her kidney to someone else in need. In return, Dannie received a voucher guaranteeing him priority access to a compatible kidney through the registry when the time came.
The program allows living donors to give at a time that works best for them without having to wait until their loved one becomes critically ill. Donors also don't need to be a direct match to make a life-saving impact.
Here's how it works: a donor provides a kidney to someone in the National Kidney Registry pool. In exchange, their intended recipient receives a voucher — essentially a priority pass — ensuring access to a compatible kidney when needed.
For Dannie, the gesture meant everything.
"It made me feel like I was really loved and that she was willing to sacrifice that much to save me," he said.
Now, after a successful transplant, Dannie says life feels normal again.
"It's been great; no more dialysis, back to a normal life," Sherry said.
There are two types of vouchers available through the program. A short-term, or standard voucher, is designed for recipients expected to need a transplant within about a year. A long-term, or family voucher, allows donors to protect up to five family members.
The first eligible family member who needs a kidney can activate the benefit.