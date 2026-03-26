Colorado trade school campus creates growing opportunities for female students

March is Women's History Month: At Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, the next generation of female trailblazers are passionate about pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The campus is opening the skies for Elizabeth Zuber, a senior pursuing a career in aviation maintenance.

"Aircraft mechanics work on every part of a plane," Zuber said. "So any plane that you fly on, whether they're airlines, whether it's military, private, commercial."

Zuber's passion for aviation took off at a young age.

"My neighbor next door that was actually a retired mechanic from United would always talk about this, teaching me when I was little," Zuber said. "And so, when I realized that this was this opportunity for me to do this at CIC, I knew I immediately wanted to do it."

Aviation maintenance students like Zuber learn about aircraft systems such as engines, hydraulics and electrical systems, plus performing maintenance repairs, inspections, diagnosing issues and FAA regulations to ensure aircrafts are safe.

"Less than 3% of aircraft mechanics are women, so there's not a lot of us, but it's really amazing to be one of those women and help lead the charge and bring women into the industry," Zuber said.

Student Ally Langley points out a bad fuse under the hood of a vehicle at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. CBS

CICC senior Ally Langley and junior Alia Estares are pursuing pathways in automotive maintenance. Students in this pathway maintenance learn about shop operations, safety, tools and diagnostic equipment. They learn about the parts of a vehicle, including electrical vehicles.

"This is a very hands-on field, and I do love digging my hands into engines and getting dirty," said Langley, who added what she's applied what she has learned to working on her own car too. "Last year, we started learning about brakes and tires, then moved into doing oil changes."

"In automotive, we are learning how to fix and take apart, replace different parts on different types of cars," said Estares, who mentioned she and her classmates work on an American car, a Japanese car and a German car during class.

Their inspiration came early too.

"My dad is an overnight truck driver, and he drives semis, and I always watched him growing up on his weekends in the garage working on a semi," Langley said.

"I've grown up around cars my entire life," Estares said. "I wanted to work on classic cars, and for a lot of them, they don't make the parts anymore. So I figured, if I knew how to manufacture my own parts, it would be a really great skill."

Estares is also taking classes in aerospace manufacturing, a combination of art and science, where students incorporate automation, robots and 3D printing to create and design products

"We learn how to design and program objects and learn how to cut them out on the machine," Estares said.

These high school students are gaining hands on real-world experience in high-demand careers.

But they're also earning industry certifications in fields historically underrepresented by females.

"Don't be afraid to put yourself out there," Estares said. "I love the experience. Woman or not, you can do it."

"It's cool to show your knowledge," Langley said. "There's nothing that can stop you. There are only more opportunities that can open if you decide to go this route."

They're breaking down barriers and closing the gender gap, all while empowering other young women.

"Maybe you're the only female in your class, which is something I definitely relate to, but I think it's important to just go out there and do it, even if it is hard," Zuber said.

A bond measure passed by voters is going toward expanding Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. The new space will add opportunities in automation/robotics mechatronics, aerospace technician, EMT, veterinary assistant, HVAC, welding, baking & pastry, film and motion design.

The district said CCIC is growing, and the expansion will provide space for 70% more students, as well as adding nine more high-demand career opportunities. These changes will allow more students to get hands-on, industry-aligned training — preparing them for college, trade certifications, apprenticeships and careers directly out of high school. All new programs will begin in the 2026-27school year.