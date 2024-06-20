Watch CBS News
Severe weather moves across Northern Colorado, tornado warning issued for Weld County

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Severe weather has been moving across Colorado on Thursday afternoon and a tornado warning was been issued for Weld County.

Tornado season is here in Colorado. June is one of the most active months on average.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale is used to classify the strength of a tornado. It can range from EF-0 to EF-5:  

Tornado intensity and damage 01:37

Knowing the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning is important.

A Tornado Watch is issued hours earlier in the day, suggesting conditions are ripe and a tornado will be possible. When a Tornado Watch is issued it is important to stay weather aware and know your safe place.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is happening now or about to happen. Action should be taken immediately; you should enter your safe space.

tornado-safety.png
CBS

During a tornado, it is especially important to locate an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor possible. This will often be the basement or bathroom.

