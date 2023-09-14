Heavy afternoon thunderstorms possible in parts of Colorado's Front Range and Denver metro area

First Alert Weather Day for Afternoon T-storms with pockets of heavy rain

First Alert Weather Day for Afternoon T-storms with pockets of heavy rain

First Alert Weather Day for Afternoon T-storms with pockets of heavy rain

A cold front is pushing across northern Colorado bringing with it cooler temps with showers and thunderstorms. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the potential of heavy rain developing during the afternoon drive across the Front Range and Urban Corridor.

Credit: CBS4

The system should begin pushing through late morning into the early afternoon. Initially, it will shift the wind and increase the cloud cover. As the afternoon goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop after 2pm.

Credit: CBS4

Some of the storms may drop heavy pockets of rain from the afternoon into the evening across the region. The heaviest of the rain may be between 5pm and 11pm over the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Overnight into Friday morning the intensity of rainfall will decrease to just a few morning showers and fog forming up in some spots.

Credit: CBS4

There will be a few afternoon showers on Friday with even cooler temperatures during the day.

RELATED: CBS News Colorado announces changes on the First Alert Weather team

The weekend still looks dry and warmer for the Rocky Mountain Showdown and the Broncos game.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4