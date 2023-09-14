Watch CBS News
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms possible in parts of Colorado's Front Range and Denver metro area

By Dave Aguilera

First Alert Weather Day for Afternoon T-storms with pockets of heavy rain
A cold front is pushing across northern Colorado bringing with it cooler temps with showers and thunderstorms. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the potential of heavy rain developing during the afternoon drive across the Front Range and Urban Corridor.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

The system should begin pushing through late morning into the early afternoon. Initially, it will shift the wind and increase the cloud cover. As the afternoon goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop after 2pm. 

fawd-details.png
Credit: CBS4

Some of the storms may drop heavy pockets of rain from the afternoon into the evening across the region. The heaviest of the rain may be between 5pm and 11pm over the Denver metro area.

fr-futurecast-dave1.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Overnight into Friday morning the intensity of rainfall will decrease to just a few morning showers and fog forming up in some spots.

fr-futurecast-dave3.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be a few afternoon showers on Friday with even cooler temperatures during the day.

The weekend still looks dry and warmer for the Rocky Mountain Showdown and the Broncos game.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4
day-3.png
Credit: CBS4
First published on September 14, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

