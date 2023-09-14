CBS News Colorado announces changes on the First Alert Weather team

There are some big changes coming soon for the First Alert Weather team. CBS News Colorado's meteorologists continue to track the big storms and keep viewers safe.

Starting next year, Lauren Whitney will be taking on a new role of mid-day meteorologist. She'll be delivering the forecast on CBS Colorado News at Noon and First at 4 and will also be doing a stream exclusive daily weather show.

In 2011, Whitney joined CBS Colorado as the morning meteorologist, where she quicky became well-loved in the community. In 2016 she moved into the Chief Meteorologist position. Her transition to the night shift helped garner new viewers; but now she has a greater role and love at home (her daughter). And she'll get to tuck her little girl into bed each night.

When talking about this move Whitney says "I'm excited for a new opportunity at CBS Colorado that allows me to share my passion for weather and the community, while also being home with my family at night."

Dave Aguilera will move into the Chief Meteorologist position in 2024, providing the First Alert Forecast at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Aguilera has spent his entire career forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain Region. Recently he celebrated 30 years at CBS Colorado.

"I am thrilled and honored to accept this new position. The thing I love about my job is researching the next big weather event and letting people know. Whether it's a big snowstorm or the threat of tornadoes. Our First Alert commitment fits right into what has been my passion for over 30 years! I want to be the first person to help you plan for the big blizzard or the next sunny day! And the privilege of doing it at what I believe is the best station in the country is my career dream come true," Aguilera said.

In addition to those changes, next month Alex Lehnert will be joining CBS News Colorado as the new morning meteorologist. She'll provide the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings weekdays from 4:30 a.m. through 7 a.m. and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lehnert is from Colorado. She grew up in Greeley and is a graduate of the University of Colorado. She has worked in Casper, Wyoming, Fresno, California, Omaha, Nebraska and most recently at KMSP in Minneapolis for 5 years.

"Minnesota will always have a special place in my heart, but -- as the wonderful Dierks Bentley sings -- 'My sun sets in Colorado.' I am beyond thrilled to finally be coming home, and to be joining the CBS family," she said.