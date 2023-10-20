Colorado weather: Record high temperatures possible

The heat is certainly on as we head into our Friday afternoon. While we've seen sunshine and above average temperatures throughout the week, Friday brings our best chance at breaking some records across parts of the state.

The daily record at DIA is 83 degrees set back in 1950. Today the forecast high for the airport is 83 degrees.

Parts of Northern Colorado will also see a chance at record breaking highs Friday afternoon. In Fort Collins, the record daily high is 81 degrees, set in 2022. Today Fort Collins is forecast to reach 83 degrees. Limon and Greeley could also tie previous records as highs head into the low 80s there.

The large ridge of high pressure over the region is not only producing record highs for our state, but other states across much of the West. Temperatures across the rest of the state will climb, with the well above average trend continuing.

While not record breaking in the high country in the days ahead, it will be a beautiful, pleasant weekend if you're planning a weekend getaway.