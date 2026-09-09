Colorado teen dies in high-speed crash in Parker; "He had a whole life ahead of him."

Late on Tuesday night, Parker Police Department believes speed is what led to a deadly crash on Mainstreet.

The police department charged driver Chase Brown, 18, with going more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. His passenger was 18-year-old Talon Gustafson, who friends say was the driver's best friend. Gustafson died in the crash after being ejected from the vehicle.

"His favorite color was purple and sky blue, so we have a lot of flowers," said Cece Elsmore, Gustafson's girlfriend. "He loved Star Wars."

CBS

Legos, Hot Wheels and energy drinks surround a small tree, marked by a gash, in the median on Mainstreet. A wooden cross stands in the ground of the growing memorial, filled with small mementos of a teenage life that was ended too soon.

"He just was loved by everybody," Elsmore said. "He was so bubbly. He loved hanging out with other people. He had a bunch of friends, as you can tell. Like the memorial, everybody's coming … He made sure everyone was OK, and he never let anyone down."

Elsmoresaid she and her boyfriend had been together for six months.

"We would laugh together. We would cry together," she said. "We would do everything together."

A recent graduate from Legend High School, Elsmore says Gustafson had been hired for a new job the day before the crash.

Tuesday night was like any other for the young couple, who planned to meet up at McDonald's.

When Talon didn't show up, Elsmore got worried.

"I just had a really bad gut feeling. I was like, 'Let's just go to where his location was last at,'" Elsmore said.

She arrived to the intersection of Mainstreet and North Motsenbocker Road to find police lights.

"I got out of the car, and I started running to the scene, and I saw Talon on the pavement unconscious, and I just started breaking down," Elsmore said. "It was hard to see him laying down like that."

Police say Murphy was at fault in the crash. He is accused of hitting another car at the intersection. That driver wasn't hurt.

"They crashed into this tree, and on the curb, and they rolled about two to three times," Elsmore said, indicating the tree in the center of the median. Skid marks, an oil stain and broken pieces of the car are somber reminders of the crash that happened at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

At the hospital, police told Elsmore that Gustafson had died.

"He had a whole life ahead of him," Elsmroe said. "It hurts me to understand that my boyfriend is gone. I don't know how to explain it. It's just like there's just an empty hole in my chest."

Parker Police Department is investigating Murphy for speeding. After he was evaluated at the hospital and cleared, police arrested him for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding 40 miles per hour or more over the limit.

"Cars are not toys, and you just need to be safe whenever you're on the road, no matter what," Elsmore said. "And, please, wear your seatbelts because Talon was not."

In response to community concern over speeding in Parker, the police department said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends following last night's tragic crash. Traffic safety is important to our residents, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe. Our traffic team and officers made more than 8,800 traffic stops in 2025 and 5,300 so far in 2026. If Parker residents see someone driving dangerously, we ask them to call 9-1-1 so officers can respond. If residents want increased traffic education and enforcement in a specific area, they can use our interactive traffic map on Let's Talk Parker to share their concerns. We ask all drivers to please slow down and drive safely."