Colorado teen, 16, shot and killed overnight in Aurora

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Aurora overnight and now police in the Denver metro area are looking for a suspect or suspects.

According to Aurora police, the shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 3400 block of South Jebel Court, just north of East Hampden Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, they found the boy lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting and trying to learn information about who may have shot him. No arrests have been made as of 9:30 a.m.

The teen will be identified by the coroner's office, which will also determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Aurora police.

