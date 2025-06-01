Colorado teen, 15, shot and killed, two others injured in shooting near Aurora fire station; Suspect at large

Aurora police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl and injured two other people near a park and a fire station early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Aurora Fire Rescue Station 2, located at 12600 E. Hoffman Boulevard. Aurora firefighters returning to the station came upon the teen and a 20-year-old woman who had been shot. The firefighters began rendering aid and took them to a nearby hospital, but the 15-year-old died of her injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department. The woman is expected to survive.

A third person, also a minor, was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, police say.

Aurora Fire Station 2 is seen on Sunday, June 1, 2025 after Aurora police say a shooting happened in the parking lot. CBS

Aurora police investigators believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of the fire station, but don't believe there was any connection to the fire station or any firefighters and believe the shooting was an "isolated incident."

Police don't have any information on a suspect or suspects and are still investigating the shooting.

The girl who died will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.