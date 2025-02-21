Colorado multi-jurisdictional task force makes major cocaine, fentanyl bust on I-70

A multi-jurisdictional task force in Colorado made a major drug bust, seizing over 31lbs of cocaine and thousands in cash.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

An Eagle County deputy made a traffic stop Tuesday when a pickup truck was reportedly violating several traffic laws. The deputy said four adults were inside the vehicle, along with a 6-year-old and a 4-month-old, one of whom was not properly restrained.

After the deputy issued a warning for speeding and addressed the unrestrained child, they asked to search the vehicle. Authorities said a K-9 alerted law enforcement to the presence of narcotics, leading to a full search of the vehicle.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, they uncovered over 31lbs of cocaine with indications of fentanyl. Deputies also seized $25,709 they believed were the proceeds of drug sales.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

They took the driver, Francisco Javier Silva Leon of Aurora, into custody and booked him into the Eagle County Detention Facility. He's facing numerous drug related charges, including:

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl)

Special offender (cocaine and fentanyl)

Conspiracy

Child abuse

Authorities asked that anyone with information on the narcotics investigation contact the sheriff's department at (970) 328-8500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by sending a tip through the 'P3 Tips' mobile app.