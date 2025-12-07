Colorado Symphony has full slate of holiday concerts

The holidays are a busy time, and finding something that will appeal to the whole family is never easy. The Colorado Symphony has a full line-up of holiday concerts that could just fit the bill.

The orchestra will be lending the music to "A Charlie Brown Christmas - LIVE!." All your favorite Peanuts characters will search for the real meaning of Christmas in a live action telling of the story.

"A Colorado Christmas" is Colorado Symphony's big annual traditional Christmas concert.

"This is when our adult chorus sings with the orchestra. The Colorado Children's Chorale performs with the orchestra. We have as our host this year a gentleman named Devon DeSantis, who's a phenomenal singer, a former member of the Children's Chorale, actually," said Tony Pierce, Artistic Director at the Colorado Symphony.

CBS

The orchestra's brass section and percussion will perform the annual "Holiday Brass" concert. The season is not complete without the traditional "Handel's Messiah," one of the great masterworks of the symphonic repertoire. The Colorado Symphony will also play "Elf in Concert."

"The sound track has been removed from the movie, so the dialogue and the sound effects still remain, but the orchestra plays the sound track live. It's a big production. It's tricky to coordinate the orchestra with the film, but we do a great job with it," Pierce explained.

Audiences can enjoy "A Night in Vienna with Christopher Dragon" on New Year's Eve. Pierce says the hidden gem of the season happens over two nights in January.

"The one that's really hidden this year is Dolly Parton. So the week after New Years, we're doing two nights with a band and a show that Dolly, herself, has curated. It's everything from '9 to 5' to 'Jolene.' It's all the hits," Pierce said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about the Colorado Symphony's Holiday Concerts

Here are the dates for all these concerts: