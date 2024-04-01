Watch CBS News
Colorado suspects in rock-throwing death plead not guilty, trials to begin this summer

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The three suspects arrested and accused in last year's rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell appeared in Jefferson County Court on Monday. All pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges. 

alexa-bartell-copy.jpg
  Alexa Bartell  Alexa Bartell's family

The 20-year-old was struck and killed in April of last year after she was struck by a rock that was thrown into her windshield. Several others were injured in similar incidents with what authorities described as "large landscaping rocks."     

joseph-koenig.jpg
  Joseph Koenig Jefferson County

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak are each facing 13 charges, including murder and attempted murder charges, in connection with rock-throwing attacks that killed Alexa Bartell and injured others. On Monday, the court tacked on four additional charges, including attempted murder and assault, for Koenig after two more victims came forward in connection to an incident that happened on Feb. 25, 2023. 

nicholas-mitch-karol-chik.jpg
  Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Jefferson County

Investigators believe there were a total of 10 vehicles involved in at least three different incidents regarding the suspects. 

They will be tried separately. Karol-Chik's trial is scheduled for June 7, 10-14, 18, 20-21; Koenig's trial is scheduled for July 19, 22-26, July 30 through Aug. 1; Kwak's trial is scheduled for June 24-28, July 2, 3, 5. 

RELATED: Timeline: A look at the Colorado rock-throwing attacks

zachary-kwak.jpg
  Zachary Kwak Jefferson County

Bartell, of Arvada, was killed late at night on April 19, 2023, when a rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving on the 10600 block of Indiana Street close to the Jefferson County and Boulder County lines. Her vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a field. She was on the phone talking to a friend when she was struck and the phone went silent.  

All of the suspects were 18 years old and seniors in high school at the time of their arrests. One attended Ralston Valley High School, one Standley Lake High School in Westminster, and the other attended online school.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 5:00 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

