Timeline: A look at the Colorado rock throwing attacks

As the investigation continues into the rock-throwing attacks that took place in Jefferson and Boulder counties earlier this month, CBS News Colorado built an interactive timeline showing important moments in the deadly attacks, including the planning, investigation and a memorial event for victim Alexa Bartell.

The information contained in this timeline is based on cellphone data, police interviews with the suspects, other information contained in the suspects' arrest affidavits and a CBS News Colorado interview with one victim.

Here's the timeline of events, starting on the night of the deadly attack. Click the arrow keys to go to the next or previous event, or drag the slider at the bottom of the timeline to navigate around.

RELATED LINKS: