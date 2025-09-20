Watch CBS News
Colorado summer coming to a close after this weekend

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
A great Colorado weekend to end summer
A great Colorado weekend to end summer 02:36

Summer will officially come to a close with a great Colorado weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be right around 80 degrees for the Front Range, Eastern Plains, and Western Slope, with a mix of upper 60s and low 70s for the mountains.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The mountains will see some afternoon thunderstorms both days, while most of the Front Range remains dry. 

Monday is the first day of fall and Mother Nature is helping us get in the mood with a cold front. There is a 30% chance of some afternoon thunderstorms on Monday, continuing through Tuesday. The mountains above timberline will likely see snow with the possibility of some snow as low as 9,000 to 10,000 feet.

High temperatures for the Front Range on Tuesday, after the front has pushed through, will likely drop into the upper 60s.

The cooler and wet weather doesn't stick around long. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 70s with sunshine on Wednesday.

extended-am.png
CBS
