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Colorado students get extra traction thanks to tire shop equipment donation from Discount Tires

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Students at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus are gaining some extra traction in education thanks to a new partnership with Discount Tire. The automotive career pathway program is turning into a high-tech training ground thanks to a donation of industry-standard equipment. 

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Students from the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus use equipment from Discount Tire to help them gain extra traction with real-world experience.  CBS

Some of that equipment includes tire changers, balancers, alignment racks, and modern service bays, identical to what's used in commercial stores. That gives students a better understanding of how a shop works in practice and also saves the school district thousands of dollars. 

"When I first asked Discount Tire what we should buy for our new addition, I got these specs for these machines because they've been vetted; they've been tested in the store, dozens, sometimes hundreds of tires a day, so we wanted to get the best machines," said Dr. Brian Manley, Automotive Service Technician Pathway Lead & Instructor.

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CBS

The collaboration with Discount Tire helps give students hands-on instruction, paid internships and direct pathways to employment. 

Cherry Creek School District serves 52,000 students and is the fourth-largest school district in Colorado.      

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