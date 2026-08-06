Colorado students riding e-bikes to Adams 14 schools this fall

As Adams 14 students head back to school Thursday morning, CBS Colorado is learning more about their plans when it comes to teens riding to school with e-bikes.

Summit Heights Junior High School Principal Tiffany Narcisse says students can ride their bikes, e-bikes, and skateboards to school. In 2025, the school had about four to five students who used them to get to school. When these students arrive, they bring them inside her office, where she keeps them safe.

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Narcisse says either she or the front office staff will store the equipment inside her office. Then, they are responsible for distributing the equipment at the end of the day. The students line up outside her office to retrieve them. If you are taking an e-bike, bike, or scooter to school, you must get off the equipment and walk it over to the school.

CBS Colorado reached out to Adams 14 and Aurora Public Schools for their e-bike policies as both school districts return to school Thursday morning. Many of the schools refer to their individual handbooks.

As a reminder, e-motorcycles are not allowed on school premises. To tell the difference between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle is by checking the wattage and whether it has a pedal assist versus a motor. E-bikes can be taken on bike paths while e-motorcycles cannot. If there is not a bike path, ride on the right side of the road.

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"Parents, when you are purchasing these e-bikes, ensure that you are asking questions," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Molter. "Make sure they are recommended for the age range of your child. Make sure they are not going above those wattages that turn them into motorcycles."

Schools like Summit Heights Junior High School say this is an extra layer of safety and security for their students and their equipment.

Access a list of the differences between e-bikes and e-motorcycles online at CBSColorado.com.