Colorado students march to demand action against gun violence

Students across Colorado joined the march to demand action against gun violence on Wednesday. Hundreds of students walked out of class across the state.

They joined other students nationwide in the protest. This comes in response to recent gun violence at schools around the country, including East High School where a student shot two deans last month. Sixteen-year-old Luis Garcia was shot in February near East High School and died weeks after the shooting

CBS News Colorado's helicopter was over the walkout in several communities in the Denver metro area where some students carried signs. 

Those students participating included schools in Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Denver, Jefferson County and students from the American Indian Academy, which recently announced its closure. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 1:34 PM

