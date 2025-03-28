Colorado officials warn drivers to check parking signs as street sweeping season begins

Street sweeping season in Denver begins next week. That means drivers who park on the street will need to check the red and white signs on each block about parking restrictions. If not, drivers could get a $50 ticket. Even though street sweeping adds an extra step to parking in the spring and summer, officials said it's actually good for us.

CBS

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's Cyndi Karvaski said, "We're trying to get our street sweepers as close to the curb as possible. That's where most of the dirt and debris accumulates, and so we want to get as close as possible to avoid that dirt and debris getting into our air or getting into our storm sewers."

She said that debris tends to build up on the end of city blocks and around drainage areas, potentially clogging the drains.

Street sweeping begins Tuesday, April 1, and runs through November.